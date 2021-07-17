Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,762.67 ($23.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

LON:TPK traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,671 ($21.83). 383,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,895.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.45. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

