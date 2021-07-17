Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $15.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 37,918 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $609,721.44. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,150 shares of company stock worth $7,570,465. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after buying an additional 294,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. 9,645,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

