XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. Insiders have sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock worth $461,448,534 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. 2,179,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.30. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.