$1.53 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,031,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.