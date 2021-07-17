International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 121.6% in June

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

International Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPCFF shares. Scotiabank raised International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

