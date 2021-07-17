Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 85,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,383. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Digihost Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.