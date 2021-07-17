TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MVEN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 21,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75. TheMaven has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

In other TheMaven news, Director Eric Semler bought 5,714,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.20. Also, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 2,857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.10. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

