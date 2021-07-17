Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at GBX 9,210.91

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,310.91 ($121.65).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 8,340 ($108.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,973. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,270.02. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

