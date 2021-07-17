Amon Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $473.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

