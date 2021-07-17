Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $5.20

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Jay Sussman sold 100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,650,999. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,825,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,575,120. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

