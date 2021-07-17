Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $2.80 million and $57,674.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00144032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,927.30 or 1.00168868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

