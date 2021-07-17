PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,449.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $964,869.07 and $2,449.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,874,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

