Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $12.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,409. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

