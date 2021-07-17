Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

