MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $757,120.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $26.02 million and $757,120.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00144340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.89 or 0.99634552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,841,007,154 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,243,911 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

