Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $258,498.35 and $129.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

