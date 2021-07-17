Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 827,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SBT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. 254,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.