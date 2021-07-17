Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the June 15th total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,002,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SLVO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,537. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 142.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period.

