Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Grows By 79.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.77. 4,049,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.88. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 836,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

