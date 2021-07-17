California State Teachers Retirement System Has $152.73 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of S&P Global worth $152,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

