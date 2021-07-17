American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $47.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after buying an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 4,384,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,892. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

