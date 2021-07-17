AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,140,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 938,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

