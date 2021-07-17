Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Drops By 22.7%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $46.42. 970,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

