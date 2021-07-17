Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 767,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,949. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter worth about $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

