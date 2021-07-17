La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $746,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,039. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

