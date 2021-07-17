Newtyn Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 87,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 213,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

