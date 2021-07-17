DigitalBits Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $49.81 million and $418,124.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.00372763 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.13 or 0.01547713 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,316,018 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.