Head-To-Head Review: Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) & SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) and SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hertz Global alerts:

0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hertz Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hertz Global and SP Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SP Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00

SP Plus has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.27%. Given SP Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SP Plus is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Risk and Volatility

Hertz Global has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SP Plus has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and SP Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $5.26 billion 0.26 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -1.14 SP Plus $1.09 billion 0.63 -$172.80 million $0.44 67.57

SP Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hertz Global. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SP Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and SP Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global -25.26% -200.55% -3.87% SP Plus -13.47% 0.69% 0.12%

Summary

SP Plus beats Hertz Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. The company also offers shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; ground transportation services; delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; and valet services. In addition, it provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website. Further, the company provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+ branded websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, and Bags brands. It serves private and public owners, municipalities and governments, managers and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, healthcare facilities and medical centers, airlines, and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.