$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.74. Textron posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 369.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $668,214.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,330. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.