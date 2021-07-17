First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FNX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,473. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $101.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
