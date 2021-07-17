Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 663.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 128,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

