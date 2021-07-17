First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 74.5% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $16.38. 6,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period.

