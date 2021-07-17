Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 264.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $304,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $57.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,573.63. 4,043,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

