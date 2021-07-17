Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 105,123 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,123 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.2% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $96,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

