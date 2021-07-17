-$0.57 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HRTX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,628. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

