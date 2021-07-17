AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $138.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE AGCO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.55. 561,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05. AGCO has a one year low of $60.91 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

