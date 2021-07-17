Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post $62.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.15 million to $63.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.59 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $262.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 10,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,050. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

