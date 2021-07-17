Donut Market Capitalization Reaches $637,440.36 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Donut has a market cap of $637,440.36 and approximately $160,212.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.45 or 0.99745812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

