Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,706 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 79.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $556,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $4,884,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.