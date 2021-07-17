Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Airbnb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airbnb.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.62.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $34,058,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

