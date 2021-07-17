Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 541,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 1,842,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

