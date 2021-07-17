HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 47.1% in June

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in HyreCar by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HyreCar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HYRE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 757,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,075. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

