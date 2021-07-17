Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 124,298 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 124,298 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 25,263,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,084,220. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

