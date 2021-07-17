United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 475,700 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. 107,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,274. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

