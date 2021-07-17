Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,144 shares of company stock worth $7,401,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after buying an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 383,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,553. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

