Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $63.04. 770,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,177,191.00. Insiders sold a total of 531,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,836 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

