LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0550

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $41,669.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00799875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,844,925 coins and its circulating supply is 99,187,408 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

