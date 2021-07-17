California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Analog Devices worth $99,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.44 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.