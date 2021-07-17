Kidder Stephen W Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 573,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after buying an additional 141,870 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 101.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 152,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 76,922 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,320,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $153,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,819,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,988. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

