Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 945,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300,077 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $130,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Eaton by 293.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $16,531,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $7,529,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $291,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,501. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

